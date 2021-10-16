Religion

PM Barzani, Patriarch of Assyrian Church of the East talk religious coexistence in Kurdistan

"The Patriarch thanked the Premier, commending his commitment to tolerance," according to a readout summarizing the meeting.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (R) and his holiness Mar Awa Royel, Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East ahead of a meeting in Erbil on Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo: PM's Office)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday reaffirmed Erbil's support for efforts to promote "coexistence and religious harmony" in a meeting with his holiness Mar Awa Royel, Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, a statement from Barzani's said.

The statement added that the prime minister congratulated Mar Awa Royel on his new role as the 122nd Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East. The church leader was inaugurated at Erbil's St. John the Baptist Church on September 8, in Ankawa.

His Holiness Mar Awa Royel replaced Mar Gewargis III Sliwa, who stepped down for health reasons.

"The Patriarch thanked the Premier, commending his commitment to tolerance," the statement from Barzani's office said.

