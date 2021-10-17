Coalition commander says ISIS still a threat in meeting with Kurdistan PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received the commander of the coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, Maj. Gen. John Brennan.

They discussed "the latest developments in Iraq and Syria, as well as issues of common interest," a statement from the prime minister's office read.

Maj. Gen. Brennan affirmed the US-led coalition's continued support for the Peshmerga forces in the war against ISIS terrorists, the statement added.

The US general also "reiterated that ISIS still poses a real threat in Iraq and Syria."

The statement explained that Prime Minister Barzani thanked the international coalition for its support, and stressed the importance of "coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army," especially in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, to eliminate the terror threat in the areas.

The premier also noted that the stability of Iraq impacts the security and stability of the wider region.