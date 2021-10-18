Religion

PM Barzani participates in Islamic Prophet Mohammad birthday celebrations

In the Kurdistan Region, Oct. 18 is a holiday so Muslims can rejoice and celebrate their prophet's birthday.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second from left) reading prayers at Sheikhi Cholli's tomb in Erbil during celebrations marking Islam's Prophet Mohammad, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second from left) reading prayers at Sheikhi Cholli's tomb in Erbil during celebrations marking Islam's Prophet Mohammad, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Prophet Mohammad Birthday Erbil Masrour Barzani Krg

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani joined hundreds of Muslims in capital Erbil at a mosque to celebrate the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammad on Monday.

At Sheikhi Cholli Mosque in Erbil, Barzani attended the Islamic celebrations along with officials from the endowment and religious affairs authorities.

KRG PM Masrour Barzani (left) is seen being greeted by Muslim clerics during the celebrations of Islam's Prophet Mohammad's birthday in Erbil, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
KRG PM Masrour Barzani (left) participating in the Islamic Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations in Erbil, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: KRG)

Muslims across the Kurdistan Region are celebrating the annual event by singing Islamic songs and playing the Daf musical instrument.

KRG PM Masrour Barzani participating in the Islamic Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations in Erbil, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
KRG PM Masrour Barzani participating in the Islamic Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations in Erbil, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: KRG)

On Sunday, citizens and local officials also marked the prophet's birthday with a special celebration on the Erbil Citadel. A member of the Christian clergy also participated in that celebration.

In the Kurdistan Region, Oct. 18 is a holiday so Muslims can rejoice and celebrate their prophet's birthday. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive