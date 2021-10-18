PM Barzani participates in Islamic Prophet Mohammad birthday celebrations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani joined hundreds of Muslims in capital Erbil at a mosque to celebrate the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammad on Monday.

At Sheikhi Cholli Mosque in Erbil, Barzani attended the Islamic celebrations along with officials from the endowment and religious affairs authorities.

Muslims across the Kurdistan Region are celebrating the annual event by singing Islamic songs and playing the Daf musical instrument.

On Sunday, citizens and local officials also marked the prophet's birthday with a special celebration on the Erbil Citadel. A member of the Christian clergy also participated in that celebration.

A Christian clergyman participating in the celebrations of the Muslim #ProphetMuhammad birthday in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil.



Christians across the Kurdistan Region annually celebrate the sacred event alongside their Muslim counterparts.



📸Rebaz Siyan/Kurdistan 24 pic.twitter.com/7UsmF98r1I — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) October 18, 2021

In the Kurdistan Region, Oct. 18 is a holiday so Muslims can rejoice and celebrate their prophet's birthday.