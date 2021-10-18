Kurdistan Prime Minister offers condolences on passing of Colin Powell

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday offered his condolences to the family of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Powell, the first Black US Secretary of State, died from COVID-19 complications on Monday, according to his family. He was 84.

Read More: Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID-19

Prime Minister Barzani said in a tweet, “I’m saddened by the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a lifelong friend of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”

“We worked closely together to rid the country of dictatorship. I know he sought lasting peace for the region,” he added.

“My thoughts are with his family.”