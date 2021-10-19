Iraq deploys security forces in Baghdad to counter militia threat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government deployed a large number of security forces on the streets of the capital Baghdad late on Monday to tackle the threat posed by armed Shia militias and angry supporters of the Fatah Alliance.

Supporters of the pro-Iran Fatah Alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri took to the streets of Baghdad on Monday, claiming that this month’s parliamentary elections were rigged.

In light of the threat posed by those supporters and armed Shia militias, the Iraqi government decided to deploy the security forces, a security source in the Iraqi capital revealed.

According to the preliminary results of the October parliamentary elections, announced by Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Sunday, the Fatah Alliance won only 17 seats in Iraq’s 329-seat House of Representatives, a sharp drop from the 48 seats it won in the 2018 elections.

The alliance and its supporters now claim the elections were fraudulent and should be overturned.

