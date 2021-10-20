PM Masrour Barzani promises to help student with digital exhibition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani thanked Ayman Sabri, a graduate from Zakho University, and promised to support his goal of holding a fair on information technology in Duhok Province on Wednesday.

Sabri, in a message to Barzani asked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for support setting up the technology exhibition.

Hello Mr.@masrour_barzani ,I speak on behalf of all the people of badinan in all of duhok province . pic.twitter.com/jcYfemO0WK — Ayman ☻︎ (@krdayman) October 19, 2021

“There are two of the biggest technology exhibitions in Kurdistan and Iraq, one called Hitex in Hawler and also a Fintech in Sulaimaniyah,” he said. “So, I can run 100% of this exhibition, but we only need your help.”

Sabri said it would help with familiarizing the people of the Duhok province and the Kurdistan Region with new technology, and the subject of security and robotics.

Hello Kaka Ayman, thank you for your passionate message.



I believe digital transformation is fundamental to our growth and future as a nation, and I'm glad to see our youth deeply invested in it. I've asked my team to get in touch and see how we can help make this happen -mb. https://t.co/EA66paK6V3 — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) October 20, 2021

Prime Minister Barzani thanked Ayman for his “passionate message” in a tweet.

“I believe digital transformation is fundamental to our growth and future as a nation, and I'm glad to see our youth deeply invested in it,” Barzani said.

“I've asked my team to get in touch and see how we can help make this happen,” he added.

This cabinet of the KRG has an ambitious plan to digitalize government paperwork in order to reduce red tape and improve work quality.

“Ending reliance on paperwork and providing digital services is not a choice but a necessity,” Barzani said last year.