Education

PM Masrour Barzani promises to help student with digital exhibition

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani speaking to students during Wednesday's awards ceremony, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Digital Masrour Barzani Education

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani thanked Ayman Sabri, a graduate from Zakho University, and promised to support his goal of holding a fair on information technology in Duhok Province on Wednesday.

Sabri, in a message to Barzani asked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for support setting up the technology exhibition.

“There are two of the biggest technology exhibitions in Kurdistan and Iraq, one called Hitex in Hawler and also a Fintech in Sulaimaniyah,” he said. “So, I can run 100% of this exhibition, but we only need your help.”

Read More: Erbil to host 2nd annual international fair on information technology

Sabri said it would help with familiarizing the people of the Duhok province and the Kurdistan Region with new technology, and the subject of security and robotics.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked Ayman for his “passionate message” in a tweet.

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani (left) poses for a photo with a female student at Wednesday's awards ceremony, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
“I believe digital transformation is fundamental to our growth and future as a nation, and I'm glad to see our youth deeply invested in it,” Barzani said.

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani (left) hand shakes with a student at Wednesday's awards ceremony, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
“I've asked my team to get in touch and see how we can help make this happen,” he added.

This cabinet of the KRG has an ambitious plan to digitalize government paperwork in order to reduce red tape and improve work quality.

Read More: Providing digital services 'not a choice but necessity': PM Barzani

“Ending reliance on paperwork and providing digital services is not a choice but a necessity,” Barzani said last year.

