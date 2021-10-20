PM Masrour Barzani awards Kurdistan Region, Kirkuk, and Khurmatu students

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani awarded graduating 12th-grade high school students who scored the highest in their baccalaureate examinations during a ceremony in Erbil on Wednesday.

The students were from the Kurdistan Region and the disputed territories of Kirkuk province and Khurmatu (Tuz Khormatu) district.

Barzani delivered a speech during the ceremony in which he also thanked both the student's parents and their teachers.

"I would like to thank the parents of the students and the teachers who worked hard to support the students," he said. "I would like to thank the teachers for providing a healthy studying environment for the students despite the challenges."

Barzani also expressed his hope that successful students can flourish in the Kurdistan Region.

"The goal for studying should be for developing the country and strengthening it," he said, adding, "Together, we can build a stronger and more developed country," he added.

He continued, "I would like you [the students] to support and respect the peaceful coexistence and work for supporting the ethnic diversity of our country."

He also strongly urged all the attendees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying, "COVID-19 is spreading again, and I personally talked to the minister of health who confirmed that vaccines are available, so please get vaccinated to protect yourself and your country."

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed also delivered a speech during the ceremony in which he thanked Barzani "for his support to us," concluding that, "He personally paid close attention to the education process in the region."