Kurdistan Parliament’s religious affairs delegation visited Italy for talks on diversity, coexistence

The delegation also met with representatives from the Community of Sant'Egidio, a lay Catholic association for social services.  
Halgurd Sherwani
Kurdistan Parliament's delegation in Italy. (Photo: Kurdistan Parliament)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Parliament recently visited Italy and met with top governmental and non-governmental officials there to discuss the Kurdistan Region’s diversity and coexistence.

In their three-day visit to Italy’s capital Rome, the Kurdish delegation met with the special envoy of the Italian prime minister that deals with combating racism and promoting coexistence. They also met with the foreign ministry’s envoy to the Middle East, according to Waysi Saeed, the parliamentary committee’s decision maker.

The delegation discussed the Kurdistan Region’s rich culture of diversity, religious and ethnic pluralism, which has become a major part of its “the identity”, with the European officials. 

The Kurdistan Parliament's delegation (left) during their meeting with Italian officials. (Photo: Kurdistan Parliament)

The positive role of Kurdistan Parliament in issuing coexistence-friendly legislations was also discussed.

The delegation also met with representatives from the Community of Sant'Egidio, a lay Catholic association for social services.  

In early March, Pope Francis told Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil that the autonomous region “is home to displaced Christians.”

Read More: ‘Kurdistan Region is home to displaced Christians,’ Pope tells Kurdish leader in Erbil

