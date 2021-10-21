Kurdistan Parliament’s religious affairs delegation visited Italy for talks on diversity, coexistence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Parliament recently visited Italy and met with top governmental and non-governmental officials there to discuss the Kurdistan Region’s diversity and coexistence.

In their three-day visit to Italy’s capital Rome, the Kurdish delegation met with the special envoy of the Italian prime minister that deals with combating racism and promoting coexistence. They also met with the foreign ministry’s envoy to the Middle East, according to Waysi Saeed, the parliamentary committee’s decision maker.

The delegation discussed the Kurdistan Region’s rich culture of diversity, religious and ethnic pluralism, which has become a major part of its “the identity”, with the European officials.

The positive role of Kurdistan Parliament in issuing coexistence-friendly legislations was also discussed.

The delegation also met with representatives from the Community of Sant'Egidio, a lay Catholic association for social services.

In early March, Pope Francis told Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil that the autonomous region “is home to displaced Christians.”

