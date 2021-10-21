Politics

PM Barzani meets with Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq

Barzani expressed his hope that the election results will help bring stability to Iraq and permanent solutions to the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) and Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) and Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Iraq Masrour Barzani Ambassador Mark Bryson-Richardson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, in Erbil on Thursday.

The two discussed Iraq’s parliamentary elections that were held earlier this month. Barzani expressed his hope that the election results will help bring stability to Iraq and permanent solutions to the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government.

In the meeting, Barzani and Bryson-Richardson also discussed reform of the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces, the continued threats posed by the Islamic State group, and the importance of implementing the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil a year ago.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: )
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive