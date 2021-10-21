PM Barzani meets with Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Britain’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, in Erbil on Thursday.

The two discussed Iraq’s parliamentary elections that were held earlier this month. Barzani expressed his hope that the election results will help bring stability to Iraq and permanent solutions to the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government.

In the meeting, Barzani and Bryson-Richardson also discussed reform of the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces, the continued threats posed by the Islamic State group, and the importance of implementing the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil a year ago.