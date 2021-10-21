Kurdistan Region PM receives new Swedish ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sweden's new ambassador to Iraq, Jonas Loven, visited Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at his office in Erbil on Thursday.

Barzani began the meeting by congratulating the envoy on his recent appointment, wished him success in his duties, and expressed his hope that the two would "continue to strengthen Sweden's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

Loven thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its ongoing support of the Swedish Embassy and its staff ​​and expressed his country's readiness to develop trade and other cooperation with the autonomous region of Iraq.

On Oct. 3, a week before parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Barzani welcomed a Swedish parliamentary delegation to discuss the national vote.

They also discussed the stalled implementation of the Sinjar (Shingal) Agreement as well as the current living conditions for Yezidi families displaced from the disputed area and the importance of providing the appropriate security and services that would allow for a voluntary return to their homes.