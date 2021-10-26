Politics

PM Barzani receives US ambassador, stresses importance of ‘inclusive government’ in Iraq

Barzani also thanked the US for supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with US Ambassador to Iraq Mathew Tueller, Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated the importance of having an “inclusive government” in Iraq that can guarantee the rights and meet the demands of the country’s various components during his meeting with the US Ambassador to Iraq on Tuesday. 

Prime Minister Barzani received Matthew Tueller and his accompanying delegation in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil. They discussed the post-election situation in Iraq and bilateral relations between Erbil and Washington, according to a press release from Barzani’s office. 

Tueller congratulated Barzani on “the success” of the latest elections in Iraq and reiterated US support for a “stable, federal and sovereign” country, the press release noted. 

Barzani stressed the importance of forming an “inclusive government” under which the rights and demands of all the various components of Iraq are guaranteed and met, according to the release. He also said that outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad should be fundamentally solved through the constitution.

The US envoy arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Monday to meet with the autonomous region’s top officials, including its current and former presidents.

Earlier Tuesday, the US State Department congratulated Iraqis for “a secure, technically sound, and largely peaceful” election. 

Read More: US urges all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of Iraq’s electoral process

