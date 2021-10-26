Politics

PM Barzani welcomes Germany’s new ambassador to Iraq

The German Ambassador to Iraq, expressed his government’s desire to develop bilateral ties with Kurdistan Region
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
PM Masrour Barzani meeting with German Ambassador to Iraq Martin Jaeger. October 26, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
PM Masrour Barzani meeting with German Ambassador to Iraq Martin Jaeger. October 26, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Ambassador Martin Jaeger Masrour Barzani Germany in Iraq Germany in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Martin Jaeger, Germany’s new ambassador to Iraq, for his new diplomatic assignment on Tuesday.

Barzani met with Ambassador Jaeger in his office in Erbil and congratulated him for his new diplomatic assignment.

Ambassador Jaeger thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its cooperation and expressed Germany’s desire to further develop its ties with Kurdistan Region. 

Read More: ‘The German government has been very active in the Kurdistan Region’: Deputy Consul General of Germany in Erbil   

Barzani and Jaeger discussed the recent elections in Iraq and Germany, the KRG’s 9th cabinet reforms, and the importance of assisting the Kurdish Peshmerga.

PM Masrour Barzani and German Ambassador to Iraq Martin Jaeger shake hands in Erbil. October 26, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
PM Masrour Barzani and German Ambassador to Iraq Martin Jaeger shake hands in Erbil. October 26, 2021. (Photo: KRG)

Germany is one of the countries supporting the reform of the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga. It has been closely supporting the KRG and its Peshmerga forces since 2014, when ISIS infamously invaded large parts of Iraq.  

Read More: Germany ‘still committed to the safety and stability of Kurdistan Region’: Col. Markus Meyer

PM Masrour Barzani meeting with German Ambassador to Iraq Martin Jaeger. October 26, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
PM Masrour Barzani meeting with German Ambassador to Iraq Martin Jaeger. October 26, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive