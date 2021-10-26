PM Barzani welcomes Germany’s new ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Martin Jaeger, Germany’s new ambassador to Iraq, for his new diplomatic assignment on Tuesday.

Barzani met with Ambassador Jaeger in his office in Erbil and congratulated him for his new diplomatic assignment.

Ambassador Jaeger thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its cooperation and expressed Germany’s desire to further develop its ties with Kurdistan Region.

Barzani and Jaeger discussed the recent elections in Iraq and Germany, the KRG’s 9th cabinet reforms, and the importance of assisting the Kurdish Peshmerga.

Germany is one of the countries supporting the reform of the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga. It has been closely supporting the KRG and its Peshmerga forces since 2014, when ISIS infamously invaded large parts of Iraq.

