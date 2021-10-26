Al-Sadr warns Iraq's political elite, general population against 'illegal acts'

ERBIL – (Kurdistan 24) – Influential Iraqi cleric and political kingmaker Muqtada al-Sadr gave a vague warning in a tweet on Tuesday that the political elite and the general population alike must follow the rule of law in a nation steeped in lawlessness for nearly 20 years, a significant proportion of which has been caused by Sadr's own followers.

“The next Iraqi government must provide a comfortable and dignified life to all the people without discrimination, which will be the beginning of the disappearance of many illegal acts done by the people in our community,” he wrote.

According to the tally by Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission's (IHEC), politicians from Sadr's political movement have just secured more than 70 seats in the national parliament, 16 more than in the previous vote 2018 vote, when his Sairoon Alliance came in first with 54 representatives among its ranks.

“In the same way that the government should implement political reform and apply laws,” the cleric added, “the citizens also should cooperate with the government to realize the rule of law and follow those laws.”

“We deal firmly with those who spread fake propaganda, cause sectarian strife, or take bribes,” he continued.