Iraqi health officials predict 'inevitable' fourth wave of COVID-19

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment warned on Tuesday of an “inevitable” fourth wave of COVID-19 in the near future, blaming the general public's failure to follow personal precautions like masking and avoiding large gatherings.

"That Iraq will enter a fourth wave of the pandemic is self-evident, logical, and inevitable due to the continued failure of people to follow preventive health measures," said ministry official Ruba Falah in a statement, explaining that "it is still too early to talk about achieving herd immunity in Iraq."

"New infections, even if they are few, are evidence of the continuing seriousness of the virus," she continued, adding, "The third wave receded in Iraq as a result of the public’s acceptance of vaccinations, as the increase in the rates of those vaccinated led in turn to a decrease in infections."

She stressed the need to "commit to preventive measures and the demand for vaccinations," since "it is not impossible that Iraq will face an even more severe and widespread wave of the epidemic."

She concluded, "The ministry has taken precautionary, proactive, and preventive measures in preparation for the winter and flu season to repel the entry and spread of any new wave."

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) spokesperson announced on Monday that COVID-19 vaccinations had become mandatory for those employed in both public and private sector offices, the educational system, and security forces that fall under the autonomous region's jurisdiction.

Under these new measures, regional government employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1, 2022. Teachers and students only have until Dec. 1 of this year.