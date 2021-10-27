ISIS attack on Diyala village leaves dozens of civilians dead

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Islamic State (ISIS) remnants launched a violent attack on a village in Diyala province on Tuesday evening, killing and wounding several civilians, according to a security source.

The source told Kurdistan 24, on condition of anonymity, that the attack killed 11 people and injured 11 more. The attack took place in the village of al-Rashad, which belongs to the town of al-Muqdadiya.

Witnesses told Kurdistan 24 that this toll is preliminary and likely to rise, and confirmed that women and children were among the victims.

The attack took place between the villages of Al-Hawaza and Al-Rashad, northeast of Baquba.

Iraqi forces sent reinforcements to the area and there were reports of continuing clashes between security forces and ISIS attackers.

Al-Muqdadiya, and many areas in Diyala, have previously been subjected to similar attacks that have resulted in dozens of civilians deaths, especially in the disputed territories where there are security gaps between the Kurdish Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces.