Newly-refurbished power station to boost Erbil electrical grid

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - The Ministry of Electricity in the autonomous Kurdistan Region held a ceremony on Thursday marking the completed refurbishment of a major power station in the regional capital of Erbil that it says will supply the city with a significant boost in power.

The ministry held an opening event to cut the ceremonial ribbon on the facility, located in Erbil's southern Badawa neighborhood. Both Minister of Electricity Mohammad Salih and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw were on hand to take part in the proceedings.

According to a government statement, the facility will now produce as much as 189 megawatts of electricity, reducing the current burden piled onto a number of the city's distribution stations.

In May, the ministry announced it was launching several new energy projects that aim to increase electricity production as part of efforts to provide round-the-clock power supply.

Ministry of Electricity Undersecretary Kamel Muhammad al-Qazaz told Kurdistan 24 at the time that as the government completes more energy projects, the goal of providing 24-hour electricity to the public will become easier to reach.

He added that the smart electricity meters, which the ministry has been installing since 2019, will improve overall power efficiency, providing further relief for the Kurdistan Region's long-overtaxed electricity grid that continues to suffer from ongoing financial crises and continuously increasing demand.