Erbil’s Pirmam district had the highest rainfall on Saturday

Erbil city center, in contrast, recorded only 2.6mm during the same period. 
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
A scene from a flooded highway in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A scene from a flooded highway in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Pirmam district in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil had the highest level of rainfall on Saturday, according to weather authorities. 

Pirmam, located 36 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Erbil, recorded 56.3mm of rain after Erbil was battered by a 12-hour long rainstorm that began early Saturday afternoon, the Kurdish General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology announced.

The town of Qaladze in the Sulaimani province’s north had 18.4mm of rain, according to the weather agency. 

The heavy rain caused flash floods in the capital that caused significant damages to people’s homes and vehicles. 

Local authorities in Erbil and Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) quickly deployed rescue teams to the affected neighborhoods. 

