PM Barzani welcomes US delegation to Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed developing American investment in the autonomous region and a range of other issues with a diplomatic delegation from the US Embassy in Iraq on Monday.

Barzani received Gregory D. LoGerfo, the deputy US ambassador to Iraq, along with the country’s consul general to Erbil, Robert Palladino, in Erbil. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the continued support for Peshmerga forces in their fight against the Islamic State (ISIS).

The prime minister also discussed his cabinet’s reform progress and the post-election situation in Iraq with the delegation, according to the release.

Iraq recently held an early election for its fifth 329-seat parliament on Oct. 10.