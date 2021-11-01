Kurdistan PM, humanitarian group leader talk 'voluntary return' IDPs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received the head of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Yassin al-Maamouri.

Maamouri outlined during the meeting IRCS's humanitarian activities in Iraq and joint projects with the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), a statement from Barzani's office said.

The statement added that the organization's leader praised the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for hosting hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons and refugees in camps across the region.

The two officials also reportedly discussed living conditions at the camps and stressed the importance of support from the federal government and the international community to improve them.

Barzani and Maamouri also affirmed that all sides must help facilitate the voluntary return of displaced peoples to their areas of origin, the KRG statement noted.

The Kurdistan Region is home to over one million refugees and IDPs, where they are stationed inside host communities and camps. The KRG, along with international and local aid groups, provides basic services, including electricity, health care, education, and security.

Erbil has repeatedly voiced its support for the "voluntary return" of Iraqi IDPs to their homes. Last year, the Iraqi government decided to close down IDP camps across the country, sending displaced Iraqis to their homes.