Kurdish-led SDF conducted 12 operations against ISIS in October

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) carried out 12 operations against the Islamic State group in northeast Syria, the organization’s Coordination and Military Operations center said late on Tuesday.

“With @Coalition, October saw 12 operations to root out terrorist cells – 51 were detained,” the center tweeted.

Protecting the people of #Deir_Ezzour continues to be a priority of #SDF and #Int_Coalition.



With @Coalition, October saw 12 operations to root out terrorist cells - 51 were detained.



SDF and International Coalition work together across #NE_Syria to #DefeatDaesh.

“SDF and International Coalition work together across #NE_Syria to #DefeatDaesh,” the tweet added.

The tweet also said that protecting the people of Syria’s eastern Deir al-Zor region “continues to be a priority of #SDF and #Int_Coalition.”

The United States-led coalition supported these 12 operations.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the coalition retweeted the SDF tweet and lauded their coordinated operations against ISIS.

“These joint operations demonstrate our mutual commitment as partners to deny Daesh any presence & influence in NE Syria,” the tweet read.

These joint operations demonstrate our mutual commitment as partners to deny Daesh any presence & influence in NE Syria.

While ISIS lost the entirety of its former self-styled caliphate back in 2019, the group still operates networks of sleeper cells across northeast Syria.

The SDF arrested 22 suspected ISIS members in the Deir al-Zor countryside in one of their US-backed operations in October.

The SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center heralded the operation at the time, tweeting that the SDF Asayish special forces “have broken the back of an ISIS cell” and took a “huge step in the mission” to destroy the remnants of that group.

