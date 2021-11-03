PM Barzani will participate in UKH graduation ceremony

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will participate in a University of Kurdistan Hewlêr (UKH) graduation ceremony in Erbil for the commencement of the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 classes on Wednesday evening.

A total of 348 students are graduating from the university’s undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The event marks the first time that students from UKH’s medical department will graduate from the institution.

The ceremony will be held at the Erbil International Fair Ground beside Erbil’s Sami Abdul Rahman Park, according to an announcement from the university.

Attendees, both the graduates and the guests, must provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative PCR test result before they can participate.

The event will begin at 5 pm local time.

Founded in 2006, UKH is an English-speaking public university in Erbil. The university is an “initiative of and funded by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)”.

It provides courses in business and management, political studies, computer science and engineering, and natural resource engineering.

The institution currently has 1,196 enrolled students.