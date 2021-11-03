Kurdistan can become economic hub in Iraq, wider region: PM Barzani to UKH graduates

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani affirmed on Wednesday that Kurdistan could become a hub for economic activity in Iraq and the wider region. The statement came during his speech at a University of Kurdistan - Hewlêr (UKH) graduation ceremony.

“Despite Covid and the economic crisis that touched every family, you fought to keep moving forward. You persevered in a way that proves that characteristic that all of us in Kurdistan share: resilience,” the premier stated.

“Kurdistan is rich in human resources,” Barzani added, pointing to several entrepreneurial success stories from around the region.

“They have humbled me. They are a source of hope, and the foundation of our future as you are the source of strength and advancement.”

The prime minister affirmed that the ambitions and hard work of graduates can empower Kurdistan to “become an economic, trade, and investment hub for Iraq and the region. I truly believe we can do it, and I’m committed to helping you achieve that.”

‘Bureaucratic Mess’

Barzani explained that a group of young entrepreneurs visited him in 2020 to discuss the business startup climate in Kurdistan.

“Their chief complaint, among other things, was the bureaucratic mess with registering a company in Kurdistan. It took far too long, cost far too much, and drained the entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. I know that, and we have fixed it.”

“that’s what I’m committed to doing – to helping you build the future of Kurdistan.”

“Beyond doubt, the government’s strategic plans and agenda cannot happen without your help; we need your support; we want you, the creative and skillful youth, to be [a part of] improving and strengthening our big home - to be part of the Kurdistan story.”

“KRG is working flat out to create opportunities for the youth; through reforming the government, modernizing the economy and creating a fairer economy for the many, not the few; we are working to create a better and more prosperous future for you,” Barzani said.

“You are the engine and the owners of this country. You should invest all your capabilities for serving the nation and advancing Kurdistan.”