Kurdistan Region cabinet approves bylaws of Supreme Council for Women

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional's Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved new bylaws for the Supreme Council for Women.

The spokesman for the regional government, Jutyar Adel, said in a press conference in Erbil that, in their weekly session, multiple cabinet members stressed the need "to support women in the executive authority to take their role and to have equal opportunities between them and men."

During the meeting, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani pointed out that, in Kurdish culture, females have "a history full of sacrifice and an effective role in the various stages of people of Kurdistan’s struggle for freedom."

Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet is "doing its best to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of women, reduce gender discrimination and eliminate the marginalization of the role of women and work."

Expanding and raising the level of women’s participation in power and safeguarding their rights within society, he said, was the ultimate aim.

Regarding other issues, Safin Dizayi, who heads the Department of Foreign Relations, also touched on the KRG's ongoing efforts to assist migrants from the Kurdistan Region who are now stuck on the border of Belarus after attempting to cross into European nations.

In light of this, the Council of Ministers directed the Ministry of Interior to take legal measures against individuals and gangs "that traffic in the lives of youths and jeopardize their safety, in addition to continuing the efforts to resolve the problems of Kurdish immigrants stranded abroad."

The meeting concluded with Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni highlighting the file of relief and compensation for Kutdistan Region residents affected by flash flooding that occurred on Saturday in the outskirts of Erbil.