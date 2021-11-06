PM Barzani praises Ismail Beshkchi's 'struggle in defending the people of Kurdistan'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday received the well-known Turkish sociologist and writer Ismail Beshkchi and his accompanying delegation in the regional capital of Erbil.

According to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement, Barzani "praised Beshkchi's struggle in defending the people of Kurdistan and the legitimate Kurdish cause."

The prime minister also "expressed his appreciation for Beshkchi's stances, writings, and works, in which he defended, through his scientific and academic research, the rights of the Kurdish people and other oppressed people."

Beshkchi then thanked the Barzani for his support and stressed the importance of "working to strengthen education, pay attention to national issues, and resolve the Kurdish issue in the region by peaceful and just means."