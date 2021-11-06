Politics

PM Barzani praises Ismail Beshkchi's 'struggle in defending the people of Kurdistan'

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Right) receives sociologist and writer Ismail Beshkchi, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Right) receives sociologist and writer Ismail Beshkchi, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday received the well-known Turkish sociologist and writer Ismail Beshkchi and his accompanying delegation in the regional capital of Erbil.

According to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement, Barzani "praised Beshkchi's struggle in defending the people of Kurdistan and the legitimate Kurdish cause."

The prime minister also "expressed his appreciation for Beshkchi's stances, writings, and works, in which he defended, through his scientific and academic research, the rights of the Kurdish people and other oppressed people."

Beshkchi then thanked the Barzani for his support and stressed the importance of "working to strengthen education, pay attention to national issues, and resolve the Kurdish issue in the region by peaceful and just means."

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive