PHOTOS: Kurdistan health ministry deploys mobile vaccination teams in fight against COVID-19

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Health announced the launch of a program in which mobile health teams will travel across the four provinces under the autonomous region's jurisdiction to raise the percentage of the population that is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Forty-five mobile teams were launched today across the Kurdistan Region to vaccinate citizens, according to a decision of the Supreme Committee to confront the coronavirus, which stipulates the need to be vaccinated for government employees and university students."

The campaign was launched with close coordination between the World Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq and Erbil’s Health Directorate.

In turn, Director General of Erbil Health Department Dlovan Mohammed, said, "In Erbil, there are currently 12 mobile teams that have set out in public places, institutes, and universities to give the COVID-19 vaccine to citizens."

"Until now," he continued, "new infections of the coronavirus have been high, as well as the number of patients in hospitals to receive treatment," warning that the epidemiological situation poses a "risk to society," and stressing that the vaccine is the most effective means of combatting against the highly-contagious virus.