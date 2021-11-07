Health

Another 17 people die of Covid-19 in Kurdistan Region 

During the same 24 hours, 916 people in the region recovered from the virus. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
A medic cares for a COVID-19 patient at a hospital Kurdistan Region's Duhok province, Jul. 27, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
A medic cares for a COVID-19 patient at a hospital Kurdistan Region's Duhok province, Jul. 27, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan COVID-19

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Another 17 people have died from Covid-19 in the Kurdistan Region in the last 24 hours while 400 people were infected, the region’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

In the statement, the ministry revealed that, in the preceding 24 hours, 400 people tested positive for the contagious virus. These included 40 in Erbil, 101 in Sulaimani, 241 in Duhok, and 18 in Halabja.

Out of these, 17 lost their lives. Seven of them were in Erbil, 4 in Sulaimani, 2 in Duhok, 1 in Halabja and 2 in Garmiyan.

During the same 24 hours, 916 people in the region recovered from the virus. 

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, at least 365,309 people in the Kurdistan Region were infected. Out of these, 6,535 died and 349,174 recovered. 

The Ministry of Health statement applauded the region’s health staff and medical teams for their work. It reiterated that residents in the region avoid crowded places and wear masks to limit the spread of the contagion. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive