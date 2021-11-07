Another 17 people die of Covid-19 in Kurdistan Region 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Another 17 people have died from Covid-19 in the Kurdistan Region in the last 24 hours while 400 people were infected, the region’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

In the statement, the ministry revealed that, in the preceding 24 hours, 400 people tested positive for the contagious virus. These included 40 in Erbil, 101 in Sulaimani, 241 in Duhok, and 18 in Halabja.

Out of these, 17 lost their lives. Seven of them were in Erbil, 4 in Sulaimani, 2 in Duhok, 1 in Halabja and 2 in Garmiyan.

During the same 24 hours, 916 people in the region recovered from the virus.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, at least 365,309 people in the Kurdistan Region were infected. Out of these, 6,535 died and 349,174 recovered.

The Ministry of Health statement applauded the region’s health staff and medical teams for their work. It reiterated that residents in the region avoid crowded places and wear masks to limit the spread of the contagion.