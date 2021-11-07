Nechirvan Barzani condemns failed assassination attempt against Iraqi PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Region, condemned the failed assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday morning.

“I condemn and denounce the failed attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi,” Barzani tweeted, adding that he thanks “God for his safety.”

“This terrorist act is a dangerous development that threatens security and stability in the country (and) portends dire consequences,” he added.

“I invite everyone to exercise restraint and calm down.”

ادين واستنكر المحاولة الفاشلة لاغتيال رئيس الوزراء السيد مصطفى الكاظمي التي جرت عن طريق مسيرة استهدفت محل اقامته في بغداد فجر اليوم والحمد لله على سلامته. هذا العمل الارهابي تطور خطير يهدد الامن والاستقرار في البلاد وينذر بعواقب وخيمة. أدعو الجميع الى ضبط النفس والتهدئة. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 7, 2021

The Iraqi prime minister escaped unhurt on Sunday morning when explosive-laden drones targeted his house inside the Green Zone in Baghdad.

“I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq,” Kadhimi tweeted after the attack.

While the prime minister escaped the attack unharmed, six members of his home’s security were injured.

Nobody has yet taken any responsibility.

The attack followed protests by supporters of Iran-backed factions in Baghdad which allege that the Oct. 10 parliamentary system was rigged.