Nechirvan Barzani condemns failed assassination attempt against Iraqi PM

"I condemn and denounce the failed attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (left) during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, April 10, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Region, condemned the failed assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday morning.

“I condemn and denounce the failed attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi,” Barzani tweeted, adding that he thanks “God for his safety.”

“This terrorist act is a dangerous development that threatens security and stability in the country (and) portends dire consequences,” he added.

“I invite everyone to exercise restraint and calm down.”

The Iraqi prime minister escaped unhurt on Sunday morning when explosive-laden drones targeted his house inside the Green Zone in Baghdad.

“I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq,” Kadhimi tweeted after the attack.

While the prime minister escaped the attack unharmed, six members of his home’s security were injured.

Nobody has yet taken any responsibility.

The attack followed protests by supporters of Iran-backed factions in Baghdad which allege that the Oct. 10 parliamentary system was rigged.

