PM Masrour Barzani reiterates support for Iraqi PM following assassination attempt 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the “cowardly attempt” to assassinate Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi early Sunday and reiterated his support for the Iraqi leader.

“A cowardly attempt was made early this morning to assassinate Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi in a drone attack,” Barzani said on Sunday morning.

“We strongly condemn these terrorist attempts, and we want to show our support to Kadhimi’s efforts to advance democracy and stability in the country,” the prime minister added.

Barzani made the comments in a speech he delivered to an audience in Erbil’s Korean Village, which he visited to lay the foundation stone for a new school in the community.

Korean Village was badly battered by flash floods caused by a 12-hour rainstorm on Oct. 30. Barzani previously visited the community after that flood to address the needs of families whose homes were damaged by the flood.

At the Sunday morning event, Barzani told the story of a child who approached him during his visit after that devastating storm.

“The child, instead of asking for support for his family, asked for a school for his neighborhood,” Barzani said. “I promised the child to build this school for his neighborhood, and here I am fulfilling my promise.”

Barzani also said that during his cabinet, more than 50 schools were built that have the capacity for 25,000 children. In addition to that, more money has been allocated for the construction of 23 additional schools and kindergartens across the autonomous region.

He also noted that the anniversary of former Erbil governor Firsat Sofi, who died of COVID-19 last year, is approaching.

“I ask the education minister to name one of these schools after Firsat Sofi,” in honor of the former governor, the prime minister said.