Erbil inaugurates US-renovated diagnostic center for breast cancer

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil inaugurated a newly renovated diagnostic center for breast cancer patients funded by the United States on Monday.

The diagnostic center is inside Erbil’s Rizgary Hospital. Its inauguration was attended by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Health Saman Barzinji and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw – as well as the US Consul General to Erbil Robert Palladino.

The renovated facility provides “necessary equipment” to breast cancer patients, Palladino said, without elaborating on the cost of the upgrade.

Governor Khoshnaw thanked the “US Departments of State and Defense” for funding the renovation.

“On behalf of the United States, I want to thank the United Kingdom for they also helped in this effort,” Palladino said.

The US has also funded similar projects in other provinces of the Kurdistan Region, including Duhok and Sulaimani, worth $3.3 million, the US diplomat said.

On Thursday, Erbil hosted a conference organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to discuss the latest cancer treatments and studies.

