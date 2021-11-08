Health

Erbil inaugurates US-renovated diagnostic center for breast cancer

The renovated facility provides “necessary equipment” to breast cancer patients, Palladino said, without elaborating on the cost of the upgrade.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
KRG officials alongside US Consul General to Erbil Robert Palladiono cutting the inauguration ribbon of newly renovated breast cancer diagnostic center in Erbil, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: US Consulate General Erbil/Twitter)
KRG officials alongside US Consul General to Erbil Robert Palladiono cutting the inauguration ribbon of newly renovated breast cancer diagnostic center in Erbil, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: US Consulate General Erbil/Twitter)
Kurdistan Breast Cancer Erbil Kurdistan Region UK US Robert Palladino

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil inaugurated a newly renovated diagnostic center for breast cancer patients funded by the United States on Monday.

The diagnostic center is inside Erbil’s Rizgary Hospital. Its inauguration was attended by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Health Saman Barzinji and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw – as well as the US Consul General to Erbil Robert Palladino.

The renovated facility provides “necessary equipment” to breast cancer patients, Palladino said, without elaborating on the cost of the upgrade.

Governor Khoshnaw thanked the “US Departments of State and Defense” for funding the renovation.

“On behalf of the United States, I want to thank the United Kingdom for they also helped in this effort,” Palladino said.

The US has also funded similar projects in other provinces of the Kurdistan Region, including Duhok and Sulaimani, worth $3.3 million, the US diplomat said.

On Thursday, Erbil hosted a conference organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to discuss the latest cancer treatments and studies.

Read More: Erbil hosts 4th ASCO conference on latest cancerology 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive