PM Barzani meets Britain's top military adviser to Middle East and North Africa

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in meeting with Marshal Sammy Sampson, Britain's top military adviser for Middle East and North Africa, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met a senior British delegation led by Air Marshal Sammy Sampson, the United Kingdom’s Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), on Monday.

The British Consul General to Erbil, David Hunt, also attended the meeting. Bilateral ties between Britain and the autonomous Kurdish region were discussed as was the post-election situation in Iraq. 

The prime minister and the visiting delegation strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s resident early Sunday and expressed their continued support for protecting Iraq’s stability and democracy.

Sampson praised the role of the Kurdistan Region, saying that it is a factor for stability in the region that Britain will continue to support, especially the Kurdish Peshmerga in its fight against terror. Britain is a member of the multinational US-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS).

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the British representatives for their country’s continued support. He also emphasized the importance of protecting stability and advancing the political process in Iraq through the formation of an inclusive government in Baghdad.

