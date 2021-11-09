KRG to create job opportunities for youth in security sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed met with the legal committee of Kurdistan Region Parliament (KRP) on Monday to discuss drafting a new law for creating more job opportunities for the youth in the autonomous region’s security sector.

“We didn’t have a law before for the security companies. All we had was some limited regulations issued by the Ministry of Interior,” Ahmed told Kurdistan 24, following the meeting.

“This new bill will organize the work of the security companies, protect their rights and define their responsibilities.”

Read More: KRG prepares private security company law for parliament

“We are issuing this bill in coordination with the KRG Ministry of Interior to organize and regulate the work of the security companies,” Bijar Kochar, Head of KRP Legal Committee, told Kurdistan 24.

“This new bill will create new job opportunities for the youth in the region’s security sector.”

The new draft bill includes 22 articles. It aims to create new job opportunities for the youth by having these security companies hire the majority of their employees from the region.

Also, under this new bill, government security employees will not be allowed to work in private security companies to give unemployed youth a better chance of finding jobs in those companies.