Another 15 people die from COVID-19 in Kurdistan Region: Ministry of Health

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Another 15 people in the Kurdistan Region have died of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

In addition to these deaths, at least another 621 people were also infected with the virus.

The 15 who died were in different parts of the autonomous region. One was in the capital Erbil, seven in Sulaimani, four in Duhok, and two in Raperin.

Out of those infected, 180 were in Erbil, 106 in Sulaimani, 230 in Duhok, 19 in Halabja, 24 in Garmiyan, and 61 in Raperin.

These latest figures bring the overall number of people who are known to have caught COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region to 366,337. Out of these, 6,566 have died, and 350,355 have recovered.