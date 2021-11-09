PM Barzani receives outgoing coalition official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received outgoing Brigadier Richard Bell, the Deputy Commanding General of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve against the Islamic State (ISIS), on Tuesday.

In the meeting in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Barzani and Bell discussed the fight against ISIS, particularly in the disputed territories, and continued support for Kurdish Peshmerga forces, according to a press release from Barzani’s office.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the British commander’s service to the international counter-ISIS coalition and wished him continued success in his career, the release added.

Mr. Bell hailed the “cooperation and assistance” of the relevant KRG institutions, adding that he considers himself a “loyal friend of Kurdish people, regardless of his position,” according to the statement.