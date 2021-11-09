Security

Explosion rocks northeast Syria's Qamishlo, killing three

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported that the target was a military vehicle.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The site of the explosion that rocked the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishlo in northeast Syria on Nov. 09, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
Syria SDF Syria Turkey ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An explosion rocked the city of Qamishlo (Qamishli) in northeast Syria Tuesday afternoon, reportedly killing at least three people.

The incident occurred in the al-Hilaliye neighborhood, west of Qamishli.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), it was unclear whether the explosion was due to a drone strike or a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED).

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted that initial reporting indicates three people died in the attack and claimed the target was a military vehicle.

The Turkish army has intensified its artillery, drone, and airstrikes recently in areas under the control of the Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). In August, a number of high-profile SDF commanders were killed in drone strikes.

At the same time, ISIS sleeper cells have carried out bombing attacks in areas under SDF control.

