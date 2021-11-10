Television crew assaulted in Qamishlo while trying to cover drone strike: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A television crew from the news channel Stirk TV were assaulted in the city of Qamishlo in northeast Syria’s Hasakah province as they attempted to cover the aftermath of a Turkish drone strike on the city Tuesday evening, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported early Wednesday.

According to SOHR, the television team were attacked and their equipment was stolen as they attempted to cover the explosion that had violently rocked Qamishlo’s western al-Hilaliye neighborhood. The assailants also “insulted them in obscene terms,” SOHR reported.

Local security authorities had cordoned off the area targeted in Al-Hilaliye neighborhood as rescue teams were still recovering the victims of the strike there. Initial reporting from the Syria-based Rojava Information Center (RIC) following the strike estimated that at least three people were killed in the attack.

“These violations help all terrorist organizations organize their ranks and spread terrorism,” the local Asayish security forces said in the aftermath of the attack.

In recent weeks, the Turkish military has stepped up air and drone strikes as well as cross-border artillery bombardments against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that control most of northeast Syria.