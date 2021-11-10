SDC leader Ilham Ahmad condemns Turkish drone attack
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Ilham Ahmed, on Wednesday condemned a Turkish drone strike that killed three civilians from the same family late on Tuesday evening.
“The Turkish army committed a massacre resulting in the death of 3 civilians from the same family in Qamishli,” she tweeted.
Today the Turkish army committed a massacre resulted in the death of 3 civilians from the same family in Qamishli.Why the international community remains silent on crimes committed by Turkey. I call on all our friends to hold Turkey accountable for its war crimes— Elham Ahmad (@ElhamAhmadSDC) November 10, 2021
“Why the international community remains silent on crimes committed by Turkey. I call on all our friends to hold Turkey accountable for its war crimes,” she added.
A Turkish drone strike on Wednesday killed 82-year-old Yousef Gulo, Mazloum Gulo, and Mihemed Gulo.
They were direct relatives of a former defense official in the local administration.
Even though there have been ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States since Oct. 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army regularly target SDF-held areas.
The SDF has previously called on Russia and the United States to pressure Turkey to uphold its agreement.
Recently, Turkey has again threatened to launch a new operation against the SDF.
On Wednesday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) also condemned the drone strike that targeted a ‘patriotic family’ and called on Russia and the US to take a clear role to prevent such attacks and Turkish aggression.