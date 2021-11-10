SDC leader Ilham Ahmad condemns Turkish drone attack 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Ilham Ahmed, on Wednesday condemned a Turkish drone strike that killed three civilians from the same family late on Tuesday evening.

“The Turkish army committed a massacre resulting in the death of 3 civilians from the same family in Qamishli,” she tweeted.

“Why the international community remains silent on crimes committed by Turkey. I call on all our friends to hold Turkey accountable for its war crimes,” she added.

A Turkish drone strike on Wednesday killed 82-year-old Yousef Gulo, Mazloum Gulo, and Mihemed Gulo.

They were direct relatives of a former defense official in the local administration.

Even though there have been ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States since Oct. 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army regularly target SDF-held areas.

The SDF has previously called on Russia and the United States to pressure Turkey to uphold its agreement.

Recently, Turkey has again threatened to launch a new operation against the SDF.

On Wednesday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) also condemned the drone strike that targeted a ‘patriotic family’ and called on Russia and the US to take a clear role to prevent such attacks and Turkish aggression.