Iraqi Security Forces destroy ISIS hideouts in Makhoul mountains

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Iraqi soldier in Karbala. (Photo: AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) announced on Tuesday that they had destroyed several Islamic State (ISIS) tunnels and hideouts in Makhoul mountains in Iraq's Salahuddin.

The country's Security Media Cell said that the ISF destroyed ISIS tunnels and hideouts containing logistical supplies and weapons.

The ISF discovered seven tunnels used by the group.

"Our ISF partners continue the #DefeatDaesh mission as we shift from troops in a combat role toward #AdviseAssistEnable," the US-led Coalition tweeted.

The Jabal Makhoul is a mountain range that stretches from Nineveh Province to northern Diyala province.

Iraq declared territorial victory over ISIS in late 2017, but the group still conducts insurgency-style attacks, including suicide bombings.

On Saturday, the Iraqi military announced they had carried out a joint operation with the Kurdish Peshmerga forces backed by the coalition to clear out ISIS cells from the disputed district of Makhmour.

In recent months, Makhmour has witnessed several attacks carried out by ISIS militants. 

Editing by Paul Iddon. 

