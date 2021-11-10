Pakistan's top envoy to Iraq discusses trade, investment in Kurdistan Region with PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received the Pakistani ambassador to Iraq at his office in Erbil, where the two talked mostly about developing trade between their respective governments.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ahmed Amjad Ali conveyed "greetings and appreciation of the Pakistani leadership and expressed his country's desire to build comprehensive relations with the Kurdistan Region," according to a statement from Barzani's office.

They primarily focused on relations pertaining to investment, trade, and study fellowships for students in universities in both the Kurdistan Region in Pakistan.

Ambassador Ali also said that he valued the role that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as "a factor of security and stability in the region."

Prime Minister Barzani stressed that he was keen to strengthen relations with Pakistan, stressing to the visiting diplomat that diversifying the Kurdistan Region's sources of income and catering to the needs of foreign investors was central to his administration's program.

