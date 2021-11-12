Pop star Dua Lipa meets with Yezidi Nobel laureate Nadia Murad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa announced she met with Yezidi Nobel laureate Nadia Murad on Thursday and discussed the situation of Yezidi survivors and the horrors of the genocide members of the community have faced.

“I first spoke to @NadiaMuradBasee by zoom in February this year. After more virtual meetings, I felt so lucky to meet this incredible human being in person yesterday,” she said in a tweet thread.

“Nadia told me about the horrors of the genocide of her Yazidi (Yezidi) community at the hands of ISIS and the trauma suffered by survivors of sexual violence. We also shared stories of our families, our childhood and our love of Arabic food,” she added.

Dua Lipa said she is looking forward to sharing the “amazing work” Nadia Murad does and the work of Nadia’s Initiative, a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 by Nadia Murad to support Yezidis. “I am honoured to support her on her journey.”

Nadia Murad in a tweet, said it was a pleasure to meet Dua Lipa in person finally.

“Dua is an inspiring young woman and I’m glad we got to share our stories with each other. I am honored to call you a friend and a supporter. Not only is your music incredible, but you are also an amazing human being.”

The emergence of ISIS and its violent assault on the Yezidi-majority city of Sinjar (Shingal) in August 2014 led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Yezidis while committing crimes and massacres against the religious minority that are now widely recognized as genocide.

Murad herself was a survivor of ISIS and subjected to various kinds of violence by members of the extremist group following its takeover of the city of Shingal in August 2014.

Murad was one of a few women who fled from the terror group and has since recounted her suffering to the world.