KRG issued 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine cards for residents since August: Health official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region has issued 40,000 COVID-19 vaccination cards for residents who have received two doses of the vaccine, Erbil’s chief health official said on Sunday.

The card is mandatory for traveling in the region and abroad since it proves the holder is fully vaccinated.

The cards were first issued in August. Since then, no fewer than 40,000 were handed out in the Kurdistan Region, Dlovan Mohammad, the chief of Erbil Health Directorate, told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

The card only costs 5,000 Iraqi dinars (nearly $3.45) and can be obtained once the holder receives both vaccine doses.

Currently, the card is mainly used by holders for traveling. In the future, however, all public employees, including those that visit governmental offices, must have a vaccination card, according to the health official.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) previously announced that all of its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the beginning of next year, including school teachers.

So far, the Kurdistan Region has had over 386,000 cases of the highly infectious contagion that have killed more than 6,600 people since its first outbreak in early 2020.