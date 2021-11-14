Kurdistan Region marks World Diabetes Day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region marked the international World Diabetes Day on Sunday by holding events to raise awareness of the disease.

Medical students and staff from various laboratories in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil organized an event in the city’s Sami Abdul Rahman Park, where visitors can have their blood sugar levels checked for free and also receive educational leaflets about the disease.

Local health officials also participated in the event.

Erbil province recorded 1,300 new cases of diabetes in 2021, Dlovan Mohammad, the capital’s chief health official, told reporters at the event.

The city has a dedicated center for diabetes patients. Over 44,000 residents of Erbil are estimated to have diabetes, the official said.

Similar activities are being held in Erbil’s main market.

The annual World Diabetes Day aims to inform the public about the disease and its health consequences through such activities and events.

Soran also held events to mark the international day.

The Kurdistan Region province of Duhok also recorded nearly 1,500 new cases of diabetes in 2021, according to official figures from the directorate.

Diabetes is a chronic medical condition marked by an irregular blood sugar level. If left untreated, it increases the risk of heart attack, kidney failure, and/or limb amputation.

Renas A. Saeed contributed to this report