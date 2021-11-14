Environment

Ainkawa to plant 3,000 trees to form new green belt: Official

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Company employees and municipality workers are planting trees in Ainkawa district in Erbil province, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Nawras Abdulla/Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nearly 1,500 trees were planted in the Kurdistan Region’s Ainkawa district on Sunday as part of a new green belt being created around the Christian-majority suburb of Erbil.

The planting of the trees was funded by Farage Printing Industries as part of its You Print, We Plant project, which aims to plant 3,000 trees.

Workers from the district’s municipality and employees of the company planted the trees in an area dedicated and cleaned by local authorities for the project, Ramy Nouri Oudesh, a local official, told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

A total of 1,500 saplings were planted in the 1-kilometer-long site to increase the town’s greenery in addition to creating a green belt, the official added. 

The planted trees are pictured alongside the 120-meter highway in Erbil, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Nawras Abdulla/Kurdistan 24)
It is expected the process will be ongoing until next year, he said.

The newly planted trees are located near 120 Meter Road.

The activity is also part of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) efforts to protect the environment, the local official added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) donated a tree for the project, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Nawras Abdulla/Kurdistan 24)
In early November, a group of environmentalists began planting over 50,000 oak saplings along 120 Meter Road, a circular thoroughfare that surrounds most of the capital city.

Nawras Abdulla contributed to this report 

