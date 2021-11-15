PM Barzani to participate in 8th Duhok film festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will participate in the 8th Duhok film festival, his press office announced on Monday.

The event will take place at 5:00 pm local time.

The eight-day-long international festival will feature numerous short films and documentaries produced by local and foreign directors. So far, nearly a thousand film has been submitted from 156 countries.

This year’s theme of the festival is the environment and ways to protect it, according to the festival’s organizers.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is a partner of the festival.