Culture

PM Barzani to participate in 8th Duhok film festival

The event will take place at 5:00 pm local time.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The official poster of the 8th Duhok International Film Festival. (Photo: IFF)
The official poster of the 8th Duhok International Film Festival. (Photo: IFF)
Kurdistan Duhok International Film Festival Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will participate in the 8th Duhok film festival, his press office announced on Monday.

The event will take place at 5:00 pm local time.

The eight-day-long international festival will feature numerous short films and documentaries produced by local and foreign directors. So far, nearly a thousand film has been submitted from 156 countries.

This year’s theme of the festival is the environment and ways to protect it, according to the festival’s organizers.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is a partner of the festival.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive