Photo exhibition in Spain focuses on the mass exodus of Kurds 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A new exhibition, '30 years from the Big Kurdish Exodus', opened on Nov. 10 in Spain's capital Madrid. It will last until Nov. 28.

The exhibition is being held in the cultural center La Corrala in Madrid. The Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) Representation in Spain is supporting it.

Nearly 30 years ago, Kurds fled the forces of Saddam Hussein in large numbers in March-April 1991 after his Baath regime brutally crushed a Kurdish uprising, resulting in a wave of nearly half a million Kurds fleeing towards the region's borders with Iran and Turkey.

The United States launched Operation Provide Confront with the support of Britain and France to aid and protect those persecuted Kurds.

In addition to providing humanitarian aid to the Kurdistan Region, these three countries also established a no-fly zone against Saddam Hussein's air force over most of the region, which eventually led to the establishment of the Kurdistan Region.

The Exhibition '30 years from the Big Kurdish Exodus' focuses on the life of Kurds since 1991 and consist of four sections: Kurdish exodus 1991 (José Luis Vidal-Coy), Coming back (Rafael Magaña), Normalization of life in Kurdistan Region (Alfredo Cáliz), Kurdistan Region of Iraq in the modern era (Karlos Zurutuza).

"The exhibition focuses basically on the displacement of Kurds from 30 years ago," journalist Karlos Zurutuza told Kurdistan 24.

The official account of the KRG in Spain on Nov. 11. said that many visitors joined the round table with the famous Spanish writer and historian specializing on Kurdistan, Manuel Martorell, who was involved in organizing the exhibition.