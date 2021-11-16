KRG inaugurates ‘longest bridge’ over Great Zab River

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) inaugurated a new two-sided bridge over the Great Zab River on Tuesday.

Local officials from Erbil and Duhok participated in a ceremony inaugurating the new 928-meter bridge, which they called “the longest bridge” in the Kurdistan Region.

The new bridge connects the provinces of Erbil and Duhok.

The bridge cost over 43 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $29.5 million), according to the KRG Department of Information and Media.

The new bridge will lessen driving time in the area by 40 minutes, the department said.

During the inauguration ceremony of Gopal-Rovya highway, which the bridge is part of, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani that it “does not only serve as a traffic way for people, but it also facilitates trade activities.”

Read More: PM Barzani hails ‘Kurdistani companies’ as he inaugurates new strategic highway

The whole project, including the bridge, costs $277 million.