Economy

KRG inaugurates ‘longest bridge’ over Great Zab River

The new bridge connects the provinces of Erbil and Duhok.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The newly built bridge over the Great Zab River connects Erbil and Duhok provinces, Nov. 16, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
The newly built bridge over the Great Zab River connects Erbil and Duhok provinces, Nov. 16, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Krg Great Zab River Erbil Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) inaugurated a new two-sided bridge over the Great Zab River on Tuesday.

Local officials from Erbil and Duhok participated in a ceremony inaugurating the new 928-meter bridge, which they called “the longest bridge” in the Kurdistan Region.

The new bridge connects the provinces of Erbil and Duhok.

The bridge cost over 43 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $29.5 million), according to the KRG Department of Information and Media.

The new bridge will lessen driving time in the area by 40 minutes, the department said.

During the inauguration ceremony of Gopal-Rovya highway, which the bridge is part of, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani that it “does not only serve as a traffic way for people, but it also facilitates trade activities.”

Read More: PM Barzani hails ‘Kurdistani companies’ as he inaugurates new strategic highway

The whole project, including the bridge, costs $277 million.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive