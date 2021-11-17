President Masoud Barzani meets with Iraq’s president and the head of Wisdom Movement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and the head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Ammar al-Hakim in separate meetings on Wednesday to discuss the post-election situation in Iraq.

Early on Wednesday, Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the former president of the Kurdistan Region, received al-Hakim in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil. They discussed the election results and the formation of the next Iraqi government.

“Al-Hakim asked Barzani to play his critical role in bringing political stability to Iraq and getting the Iraqi political parties closer,” read a statement from Barzani’s office.

They also discussed “some proposals” for the political process.

Barzani then received Iraqi President Barham Salih and discussed post-election developments and ways to overcome the challenges Iraq presently faces.

Al-Hakim and Salih attended the Middle East Peace and Security Forum at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok on Tuesday.

Iraq held an early parliamentary election on Oct. 10. The final preliminary results were recently announced.

Talks over the formation of the next Iraqi government are underway. However, Iranian-backed factions are refusing to accept the results of the elections, in which they lost more than half of the seats they previously held in parliament.