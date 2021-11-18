Economy

Foreign investor plans to open Middle East’s biggest aluminum factory in Kurdistan Region

“I prefer to invest in Kurdistan Region because of its good security situation and suitable investment laws.”
Dler S. Mohammed
Yasir Mohammed with his staff at one of his factories in Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Yasir Mohammed with his staff at one of his factories in Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A foreign investor has ambitious plans to establish six aluminum factories, including the largest such factory in the Middle East, in the Kurdistan Region.

“I hold British and Dutch passports, but I chose to live in Kurdistan Region and put my money here because of the very good security situation and the suitable investment laws,” Yasir Mohammed told a Kurdistan 24 correspondent.

Mohammed Yasir's factory in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Mohammed Yasir's factory in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

“It’s been one year since I started investing in the region, and, so far, my work is going very smoothly,” he said. “That’s why I’m thinking of expanding my work to establish six aluminum factories, including the Middle East’s biggest aluminum factory, here in the Kurdistan Region.”

Mohammed is building his aluminum factories in different cities in the Kurdistan Region, which will create hundreds of job opportunities for residents across the autonomous region.

All of his factories are being built up to international standards.

Mohammed Yasir's factory in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Mohammed Yasir's factory in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

“I own the procuration rights from the two big international aluminum companies of Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A. in Greece and Aluplast GmbH in Germany,” he said. “It’s the first time that these two big companies have operated in Kurdistan Region.”

“Their products are among the best in the world.”

Mohammed also said that the Kurdistan Region has many skilled and talented young people who can find employment in his new factories within the next six months. By then, all his factories “will be ready to put their products in local markets in the region.”

Mohammed Yasir's factory in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Mohammed Yasir's factory in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Investors can swiftly obtain a residency permit to do business in the Kurdistan Region which, in addition to its security and investment laws, has attracted more foreign investors to the autonomous region.

“We first give a six-month residency permit to the newly arrived foreign investors to give them enough time to do their own market research and go through the process of registering their companies,” Colonel Kamil Mohammed, Director of the Kurdistan Regional Government Residency Directorate, told Kurdistan 24.

Since 2006 more than 16 countries worldwide have invested in Kurdistan Region, establishing around 45 projects in various different industries.

Mohammed Yasir's factory in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Mohammed Yasir's factory in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
