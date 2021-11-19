Rocket attack in Syria's Afrin hit residential area

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of rockets Friday evening hit a residential neighborhood in the Turkish-occupied Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin. Initial reports indicate that, so far, three people have been killed and more than ten wounded.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that only one civilian was killed, and eight others were injured in the assault.

SOHR also noted that the attack comes after the Syrian government deployed reinforcements near Afrin, controlled by Turkey and allied Syrian opposition armed groups of the Syrian National Army (SNA).

In Jan. 2018, the Turkish army launched a cross-border offensive on Afrin to target the Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG), which had been administering the area since 2012. The Turkish-led operation killed scores of civilians and forced thousands of Kurds to flee their homes.

Afrin has been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have also killed civilians. In addition, the area sees frequent infighting between rival factions that also lead to civilian deaths.

On June 12, 2021, several artillery shells struck al-Shifaa Hospital in the city. The attack resulted in 15 deaths and 40 injuries, including staff, as well as devastating damage to the hospital and surrounding buildings. A separate attack targeted Afrin civilians on July 25.

The human rights organization Syrians for Truth and Justice (STJ) said in a report on Oct. 20 that Russia and the Syrian government were behind attacks on the al-Shifaa hospital in Afrin on June 12 and July 25.