Senior US official meets Syrian Kurdish party representatives in Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ethan A. Goldrich, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, with responsibility for the Levant and Syria engagement, met with Kurdish National Council (KNC) officials, the US embassy in Syria said on Friday.

The gathering took place on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.

DAS Goldrich emphasized the importance of stability in northeast Syria and the need for common approaches that advance a political solution to the Syrian conflict in accordance with UNSCR 2254 during his meeting with Kurdish National Council representatives. — U.S. Embassy Syria (@USEmbassySyria) November 19, 2021

"DAS Goldrich emphasized the importance of stability in northeast Syria," the US Embassy in Syria said in a tweet.

The embassy also underlined the "need for common approaches that advance a political solution to the Syrian conflict in accordance with UNSCR 2254 during his meeting with Kurdish National Council representatives."

UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254 adopted in 2015 calls for, among other things, an end to human rights abuses in Syria, a ceasefire, and a political settlement through "an inclusive and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate."

Goldrich also met KNC officials in Washington when they visited the US as part of a Syrian opposition delegation between Sept. 20 and October.

Delegations from both the KNC and the Democratic Union Party (PYD)-linked Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) were in the US in late September to lobby for their respective causes.

Goldrich also met with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and AANES officials in mid-November.

"We discussed the need for de-escalation by all parties and the importance of respecting ceasefire lines for stability," SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi said on Nov. 14.

"I expressed appreciation for the USA providing crucial humanitarian and other assistance in areas liberated from ISIS."

The US Embassy in Syria tweeted on Nov. 17 that Goldrich met with representatives of the Syrian Opposition Coalition.