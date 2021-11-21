Bookworms converge on Sulaimani's International Book Fair 

Kani Khidir bought 25 books from Sulaimani's International Book Fair. And she drove two and a half hours from the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil for them.

Khidir spent five hours at the event leafing through some of the hundreds of thousands of books on offer.

She didn't feel the time pass.

"I love books and love reading, so here I am," she told Kurdistan 24. "I completely forgot about the time, and I really enjoyed the event. It was worth the long drive."

The 10-day book fair began on Nov. 18, 2021. It's hosting more than 200 publishers and bookstores from 15 countries. It lasts from 10 am until 10 pm each day.

More than 250,000 books are on offer at the fair, many with heavily discounted prices, in seven languages: Kurdish, Arabic, English, Turkish, Persian, Spanish, and French.

"I got 30 percent discount on some books and 50 percent on others," Khidir said. "I'm happy I got very good deals for the books I love."

This is Sulaimani's third annual International Book Fair. The Atlas Al-Asil Company organized it. The last fair was held in November 2020. Readers attending that fair had to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read More: PHOTOS: Sulaimani launches third International Book Fair

Despite this, publishers and booksellers say they had a better turnout last year since readers wanted to buy more books to pass time during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We sold more books last year," said Dara Aziz, Kapir Publisher Manager. "Although, serious readers show up anyway regardless of COVID-19 to buy books."

While the main purpose of the exhibition is to market books, it also serves as a hub for publishers and writers to meet and make deals. In addition, it gives visiting readers a chance to meet their favorite authors in person.

Nusyar Publisher, one of the leading publishers in the Kurdistan Region, invites four authors each day. Alan Pary, its CEO, told Kurdistan 24 that this move was to give readers the opportunity to meet with their favorite authors.

"I managed to bring the authors of all the books we have published so far," he said. "That gives the fair a new and exciting vibe."

Some notable authors are Jegr Baxtiar, Aram Mohammed, Rawa Zedan, Kiaksar Ahmed, and many more.

The fair offers books on all subjects, including academic textbooks and books about religion.

"So many good deals for excellent books," said Nojeen Jaza, a medical school student. "I had already gotten my textbooks, but here I found scientific sources I needed for my research."

Besides adult readers and people in academia, children and teenagers also enjoyed the book fair since it offered generous discounts for popular graphic novels.

"I have been waiting for this moment," said Shosta Azad, an eleven-year-old reader. "Usually, the manga books are expensive, but I got good deals here. I got a fifty percent discount. So, I bought a lot of books."

Teenage readers are more into English books than books in their own mother tongue. The booths where English books, especially graphic novels, are displayed are crowded with young readers, all aged 12-16.

"I have two teenagers, and they are only looking for graphic novels in English," said Khidir.

"I forced them to buy some Kurdish books as they need to read in their own language too."